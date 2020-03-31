ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,192,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45,513.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 406,888 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 81,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE:NLY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

