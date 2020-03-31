Bainco International Investors Buys 100 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average of $205.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

