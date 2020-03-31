Bainco International Investors Has $8.53 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,399,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

