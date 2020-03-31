Axa Invests $4.91 Million in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Axa purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Axa owned about 0.30% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

