Archer Investment Corp Takes $30,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.58.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $370.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

