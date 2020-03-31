American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 3,919 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

