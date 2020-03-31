AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 358,861 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,638 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,861 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Transocean worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after buying an additional 160,363 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,935,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after buying an additional 309,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 96,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

