Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Cintas worth $37,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

CTAS opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

