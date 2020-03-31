Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Range Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.