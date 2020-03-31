Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

