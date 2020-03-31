HC Wainwright Lowers Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Price Target to $4.00

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Unum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.90.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.74. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.21% and a negative net margin of 141.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.