Citigroup Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $42.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

