Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Outperform

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.52.

Shares of TSCO opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

