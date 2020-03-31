Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $27.10 on Friday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $45.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Livongo Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

