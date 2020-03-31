Citigroup Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $27.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

