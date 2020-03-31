Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.
NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.61.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
