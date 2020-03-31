Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.