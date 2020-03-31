Cantor Fitzgerald Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $258.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.73.

NYSE FDS opened at $268.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.29 and a 200-day moving average of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

