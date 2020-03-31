JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $90.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.62.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.