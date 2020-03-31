Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.70. Zynga shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 18,193,889 shares.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $6,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $63,587,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $12,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 486,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

