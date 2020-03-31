Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Up to $1,110.26

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,087.88, but opened at $1,110.26. Alphabet shares last traded at $1,146.31, with a volume of 2,936,051 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,313.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,318.52. The firm has a market cap of $763.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

