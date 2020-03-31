VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. VEON shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 3,418,242 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on VEON shares. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
