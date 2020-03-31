VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. VEON shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 3,418,242 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on VEON shares. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

