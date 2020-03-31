Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

