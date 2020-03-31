Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.24. Amarin shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 22,452,939 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

