Delphi Energy (OTCMKTS:DPGYF) Shares Down 2%

Delphi Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DPGYF) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Delphi Energy (OTCMKTS:DPGYF)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

