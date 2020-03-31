Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.