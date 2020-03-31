Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will announce $214.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.67 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $212.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $863.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.31 million to $875.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $849.92 million, with estimates ranging from $819.62 million to $902.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

