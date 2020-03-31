Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.54 ($0.06), 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.69 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.