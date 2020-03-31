Captrust Financial Advisors Has $320,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Edison International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Edison International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

