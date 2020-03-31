Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 292.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Proto Labs from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

