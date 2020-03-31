Captrust Financial Advisors Has $334,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CarMax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

