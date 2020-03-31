Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 60,545.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meritor were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Meritor by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Meritor by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NYSE MTOR opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

