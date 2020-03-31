Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.61 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,661 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.