Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,311,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $52,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.