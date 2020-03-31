Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,311,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $52,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Captrust Financial Advisors Has $320,000 Stake in Edison International
Captrust Financial Advisors Has $320,000 Stake in Edison International
Proto Labs Inc Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors
Proto Labs Inc Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors
Captrust Financial Advisors Has $334,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc
Captrust Financial Advisors Has $334,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc
Meritor Inc Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors
Meritor Inc Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors
Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Elastic NV
Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Elastic NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report