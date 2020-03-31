Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $370,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

