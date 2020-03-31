Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 26,400.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,858,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 502,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346,620 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

