Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $406,000 Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELY. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE ELY opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

