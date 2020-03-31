Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Manitowoc Company Inc has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

