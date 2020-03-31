Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

