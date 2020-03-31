Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $263,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,885 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,199,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after acquiring an additional 112,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.9144 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

