Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

