Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 395 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

