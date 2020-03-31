Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

PFF stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

