Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s share price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.10, approximately 3,145,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,710,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cinemark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 671,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 66,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cinemark by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.