Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of GWPH opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GWPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.