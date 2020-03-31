Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Construction Partners worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. Construction Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.