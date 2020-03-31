Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.25 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 8.04% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $45,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.8882 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

