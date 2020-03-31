Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of MGIC Investment worth $48,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

