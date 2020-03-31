Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EDI opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.53%.

In related news, insider Adam J. Shapiro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Also, EVP Stuart Sclater-Booth purchased 11,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $59,664.60. Insiders have purchased 91,430 shares of company stock valued at $476,815 in the last three months.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

