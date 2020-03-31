Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $130,000 in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.82.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

