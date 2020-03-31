Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 41,201 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $44,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,652,000 after buying an additional 126,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NeoGenomics by 10.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

